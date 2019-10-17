× Hiring for the Holidays: postal service looking for seasonal workers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The holidays will be here before you know it and the United States Postal Service is looking for extra help.

The USPS says their busiest time is the two weeks before Christmas. The postal service expected to deliver 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages during the holiday season in 2018.

They can’t do this alone. That is why the USPS is looking for holiday help during the peak season. There are a number of open positions in several ZIP Codes in the Greater Indiana District. This includes City Carrier Assistant (Holiday Team), Holiday Clerk Assistant and Casual (CEP).

Pay for the positions range from $16 an hour to $17.29 an hour and run from November 9 through January 3, with the exception of City Carrier Assistants, which run from November 30 through December 27.

People wanting to apply for a City Carrier Assistant position must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of documented driving experience.

All applicants must pass a pre-employment drug screening and be a U. S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, or a citizen of a territory owing allegiance to the United States.

To apply, go to www.usps.com/careers and click on Indiana.