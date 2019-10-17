× Indiana Uber riders can now contact emergency assistance through ride-sharing app

Emergencies can happen at any time. That is why Uber launched a new feature giving users the option to text to 911 directly through their app.

The ride-sharing app said the new feature will be part of the 911 Assistance button housed inside Uber’s Safety Toolkit. With the tool, users can either text or call 911 if they need emergency assistance while on an Uber trip.

“In an emergency, every second counts. This new addition to the app will allow Uber users to reach out to 911 in situations where they may not be able to make a phone call,” said Sachin Kansal, Uber’s Head of Safety Products.

The feature sends a text message to 911 telling them the user’s location and vehicle information. A sample message would look like

I am taking a trip with Uber. White Toyota Prius ABC1234. My Current location is 1562 Poblano Street. My intended destination is 1455 Market St. My emergency is:

After sending the message, dispatchers can stay in contact with the person who reached out until law enforcement makes contact.

Text to 911 is only available in certain locations. In Indiana, text to 911 is available statewide.