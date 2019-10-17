INDOT: Marion County weekend road construction projects

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced weekend road construction projects beginning Friday, October 18, weather dependent.

INDOT is reminding drivers to plan ahead for weekend construction closures as crews will continue resurfacing, strengthening bridges and extending the life of roadways.

Police will be patrolling work zones and ticketing drivers for speeding and reckless/distracted driving while maintenance crews will be repairing barrier walls, guardrails, clearing drains and fixing lights.

INDOT said there will be at least five active work zones through the weekend. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and watch for slow vehicles and leave plenty of time to slow down before a construction zone.

Lane Restrictions

I-65 SB from I-465 to Southport Rd. 1 lane open 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-65 NB from Southport Rd. to I-465 1 lane open 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 WB from White River to College Ave. (Northeast side) 1 lane open 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 NB from I-70 interchange to 56th St. 1 lane open 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-69 NB & SB from 75th St. to S.R. 37 2 lanes closed intermittently 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday

I-865 EB & WB from I-465 to I-65 1 lane open in each direction 4 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Saturday

I-465 SB from I-65 interchange to 56th St. Right 3 lanes closed 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday

I-465 EB/WB from 96th St. to U.S. 31 (Meridian St.) Intermittent lane closures while lane striping 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday

I-65 NB & SB from Little Eagle Creek to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. (Exit 117) (Northwest side) One lane open NB, two lanes open SB Now through end of October



Ramp Closures

Southport Rd. to I-65 NB & SB 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday

Allisonville Rd. to I-465 WB 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

Keystone Ave. to and from I-465 WB 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

Pendleton Pike to and from I-465 NB 9 p.m. Friday to a.m. Monday

I-465 NB to 56th St. (Northeast side) 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-74 WB to I-465 NB (Southeast side) 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday

Southeastern Ave. to I-465 NB 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday

I-465 NB to I-74 EB (Southeast side) 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday

I-74 WB and I-465 NB to Shadeland Ave. 7 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Tuesday

I-465 NB to U.S. 40 (Washington St.) 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday

I-465 WB to I-865 WB 5 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday

I-865 EB to I-465 EB 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday



Outside Marion County

I-70 WB from 3 miles east of Mt. Comfort Rd. to Mt. Comfort Rd. (mm 99-96) 1 lane open 9 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. October 25



Stay Informed

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via: