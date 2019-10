× BREAKING: Mooresville 2-year-old killed in ‘accidental’ shooting, authorities say

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – A 2-year-old in Mooresville is dead after what authorities say was an “accidental shooting.”

The shooting occurred Thursday morning on Kitchen Road just south of East Centenary Road.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it was an accident.

We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story with more information when it is available.