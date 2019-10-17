Homicide investigation underway after person found dead on Indy’s near northwest side

Posted 10:19 AM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14AM, October 17, 2019

Photo from scene on October 17, 2019, courtesy of Colby Thelen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in an alley on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a person shot in the 1000 block of West 36th Street around 9 a.m.

They found a person dead at the scene, but that person’s cause of death is unclear. Police confirm it’s a homicide.

We will update this story when more information is available.

