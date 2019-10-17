Pleasant end to the work week; mild temperatures arrive this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prepare for a chilly morning around central Indiana with temperatures falling into the upper 30s. A northwest breeze up to 10 mph is also creating wind chills in the lower 30s for parts of the area. You may want to grab a heavy jacket before heading to work or school this Thursday morning. Skies will stay partly cloudy during the morning commute, but the area will see more sunshine as higher pressure moves closer to Indiana this afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and potentially to 60s in a few communities late in the day.

Mainly clear skies, light northerly winds and lows in the mid-30s overnight will contribute to the formation of frost. Our northern counties, including the cities of Logansport, Monticello and Peru are under a Frost Advisory from 2 AM through 9 AM Friday. Indianapolis is not included in the advisory as of Thursday morning, but patchy frost will be possible near the city as lows fall near 36°.

Dry weather is expected on Friday as temperatures turn more seasonal. Highs will peak into the lower 60s Friday afternoon, which close to the average highs for mid-October. The weather also looks much better for high school football games this week. Skies will become partly cloudy at kick-off with temperatures in the 50s during the games.

Rain chances will by Saturday afternoon and evening. Widely scattered showers are possible as a weakening system moves over the state. The rain for rain will wind down by Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. A stronger storm system arrives early next week along a cold front. Showers will be more numerous on Monday with gusty winds. Behind the boundary, temperatures will rapidly drop and fall back into the 50s.