Rep. Elijah Cummings, House Oversight Committee Chair, dies at age 68

Posted 5:20 AM, October 17, 2019, by

House Oversight ant Reform Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings speaks at the National Press Club August 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, of Baltimore, has died.

According to a press release from his office, he passed away at 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 17 at Johns Hopkins Hospital because of complications concerning longstanding health challenges.

He just had a medical procedure that he said would only keep him away for about a week.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Democratic House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Cummings was 68 years old.

