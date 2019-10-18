× 1 injured after shooting in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A teenager was injured after being shot in downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. from 1 Monument Circle.

When Downtown District officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the hand. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

IMPD said it appears the shooting actually took place near the intersection of Washington and Meridian. The 14-year-old apparently ran from the area to where he was picked up by medical professionals.

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended by law enforcement at Illinois and Maryland in connection with the shooting. IMPD said when they found him, he had two firearms on him.

Witnesses told police there was some sort of confrontation between the teenagers and some older adults. For some reason, the altercation ended in gunfire.

“At this point in time, we have a 16-year-old with two weapons on him and a 14-year-old shot in the hand that are just running around downtown without any adult supervision what-so-ever.” Major Harold Turner said. “So the big question is ‘where are the parents,’ and that is exactly what I would like to know.”

IMPD says Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.