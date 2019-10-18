× Do you remember our largest October snowstorm 30 years ago today?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city of Indianapolis. Only .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a whopping total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th through the 20th!

Trees and power lines toppled under the weight of the heavy/wet snow. Only 10 Octobers on record have produced measurable snow – the last time, in 2014 with .1″. Prior to 2014, 1993 had 2.4″.

Scanning weather records, October is the month that the first flakes fall. 38 Octobers on record have produced a trace or more of snow – 25 percent. Will we see them this year? The warm October has taken a turn recently with some chilly nights and cooler days but warmer temperatures are expected through the weekend and into early next week.

Thank you to the Indianapolis Star for the snapshot of the newspaper dated Friday October 20, 1989. Note just days after the huge California earthquake that rocked the World Series that year.