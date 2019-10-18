Black WWI soldier from Indiana gets commemorative headstone

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A black soldier who was buried in an unmarked Indiana grave is getting proper recognition for his military service in World War I nearly a half-century after his death.

The Journal and Courier reports the memorial for Leonard Inman is scheduled for Saturday at Spring Vale Cemetery in Lafayette. Inman served in the 809th Pioneer Infantry, Company C, during the war.

The General de Lafayette Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has installed a headstone for Inmate, who died in 1973.

The chapter’s Regent Diana Vice says she made the discovery after purchasing the 1919 Tippecanoe County World War I Honor Roll book that only includes a small section delegated to the county’s 18 black soldiers.

Vice says Iman’s relatives are traveling from Nevada to attend the dedication.

