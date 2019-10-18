× Brownsburg’s Cade Shupperd wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Congratulations are due to Brownsburg’s Cade Shupperd for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on October 11, 2019.

Shupperd blew through the Noblesville line of scrimmage and stuffed the Millers' runner in the end zone, forcing a fumble that the Bulldogs recovered for a touchdown en route to a 27-7 Brownsburg win.

Brownsburg closes out the regular season tonight hosting Hamilton Southeastern.