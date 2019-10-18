Friday Night Smackdown in Indy

Posted 10:13 AM, October 18, 2019, by

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston will be in the house at Bankers life Fieldhouse tonight for Friday Night Smackdown.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.