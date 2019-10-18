IACS is completely out of space for cats and dogs, in dire need of adoptions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is in dire need of adoptions, according to a Friday news release.

“This morning, we started with zero open dog kennels and cat cages,” said Katie Trennepohl, IACS Deputy Director. “The staff is doing everything they can to find space for the animals that continue to come into the shelter, but we desperately need the public’s help.”

IACS is battling space issues and there is a large number of animals that have been at the shelter for longer than 30 days.

Some puppies have been in the shelter for more than 100 days, and IACS has shared images of some of those puppies in the hopes that they find a home soon:

Adoptions are currently FREE and the shelter is open until 6 p.m. Friday night and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

IACS is strongly encouraging people to come down to the shelter to meet the animals, and said that staff will be unfortunately be forced to make tough decisions if there isn’t an increase in adoptions soon.

If you can’t adopt right now, there are still ways you can help, said IACS:

Sign up to be a volunteer and help us care for all of the animals. Jobs range from dog walking, enrichment, kennel and cage cleaning, and much more. For more information, click here.

Donate supplies we use on a daily basis. The shelter does have a supply budget, but when we are overcrowded, supplies tend to run out quickly. Items we are in need of on a regular basis include bleach, paper towels, cat and kitten food (wet and dry), dog food (wet and dry), and cat litter (pine and clay). Click here to see our full Wish List on Amazon.

IACS is asking the public to help share their story. They said the more people that hear about the shelter and their wonderful animals available, the better the chances they will find homes.