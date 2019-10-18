Indy woman in critical condition after reentering burning home, falling unconscious

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fire crews saved a woman after they say she reentered her burning home and fell unconscious.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Lynn Drive. E. in Indianapolis. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Neighbors told firefighters that they noticed the smoke and ran to check on the homeowner. They found her covered in soot in the back yard.

The neighbors left when she told them that she had it under control. That is when they say the woman went back into the burning home.

Fire crews were able to find the woman unconscious inside the home within minutes of arrival. She later regained consciousness and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The IFD said it is unclear why she went back into the burning home. They wanted to remind people to never enter or reenter a burning structure.

Get out, stay out and call 911. They say let the fire department do their job so you can stay safe.