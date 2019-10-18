Lebanon Fire Department responds to Friday blaze at two-story home

LEBANON, Ind. — Firefighters in Lebanon battled a blaze at a two-story home early Friday afternoon.

The Lebanon Fire Department (LFD) said they responded to a call on the 100 block of South Indianapolis Avenue around 12 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they observed heavy fire on the first floor of house.

LFD said firefighters marked the fire defensive, as there were burning propane tanks.

There was extensive damage to the entire building, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

There were no reported injuries, according to LFD.