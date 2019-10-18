× Pedestrian dead after south side crash involving IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on the south side of Indianapolis.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told us an IndyGo bus hit the victim, but the circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear. Police say the victim may have already been lying in the road.

Southbound Madison Avenue is closed in the area while IMPD investigates.

We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story with more information when it is available.