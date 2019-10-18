Roll Call for the Fallen looks to bring community together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Reese Hamilton was recently honored as the March FOX 59 and Community Health Network Community Hero of the Month.

Reese is continuing his Blue Ribbon plans for 2019, honoring the lives of people killed due to violence.

Every month, Reese gives back to the community and the homeless. Saturday afternoon, the community is invited to join him at 30th and Sherman for Reese's Roll Call for the Fallen.

Reese sat down with FOX 59's Fanchon Stinger to talk about his peace ride roll call for victims of gun violence and how the community can come together.