Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 18

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep football our cameras shot on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: CHATARD’S DAYLEN TAYLOR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bishop Chatard`s Daylen Taylor looks like he`s stopped at the line of scrimmage for no gain, but breaks loose for a long touchdown run in the Trojans` 42-7 win over Bloomington South.

NOMINEE #2: HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN'S TONY MYERS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trailing by four in the 4th quarter, Hamilton Southeastern`s Andrew Hobson connects with Tony Myers who takes the reception 68 yards to the end zone for the game winning score in the Royals 28-25 win over Brownsburg.