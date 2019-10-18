× Shooting on Indy’s east side leaves man injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is injured after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The call came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. from the 100 block of Chester Avenue.

Police arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital in a “stable condition” and Aggravated Assault detectives were called to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.