× SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Sellersburg man

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Sellersburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Adam Seth Persons, 28, a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, last seen wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants and Fila shoes, and driving a green 2003 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate number 614RJY.

Adam is missing from Georgetown, Indiana which is 121 miles south of Indianapolis. Parsons was last seen Thursday, October 17, at 9 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Adam Seth Persons, contact the Sellersburg Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.