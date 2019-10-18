Turning mild this weekend; low rain chances on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Frost Advisory expired at 8 AM for much of central Indiana this Friday morning with lows in the lower to mid-30s around the area! The clear skies and light northerly winds contributed to the formation of frost during the morning commute. Despite the chilly and frosty start, temperatures are going to recover nicely during the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the afternoon with more seasonal highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Tonight is the final evening for regular season high school football! Temperatures are going to be mild during game time with mostly clear skies. Winds out southeast overnight will result in warmer temperatures Saturday morning. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A weakening system will move into the Midwest on Saturday and it will bring additional cloud cover to the state. Mainly dry conditions are expected, but lingering moisture from the system could produce a couple stray showers. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb above average and will peak into the lower 70s.

A stronger cold front will bring a more favorable chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the work week. Rain is going to arrive by Monday afternoon along a passing cold front. Wind speeds will pick up and temperatures will take a plunge by Tuesday with highs in the 50s returning midweek.