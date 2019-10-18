WWE Smackdown takes over Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - WWE Smackdown invaded Bankers Life Arena Friday night with an army of fans. A handful of WWE faithful appeared in costume like they were about to get in the ring themselves.

The big event is now in its third week live on FOX59. All day superstars could be found making appearances throughout Indy. Former Women’s Champion Sasha Banks signed autographs for fans, and Kofi Kingston came our FOX59 morning show to talk WrestleMania.

“The moment I laid eyes on it, on WWE, I knew this was what I wanted to be," Banks said.

“Sasha is a big reason I am becoming a wrestler," said fan turned budding wrestler Ciarra Williams, "I just started training earlier this year.”

“I've idolized her for years," said Sasha Banks fan Parker Jones, "My hair was actually once like hers.”

“It's still crazy for me to hear a role model, cause I was a wrestling fan growing up," Banks responded.

For many WWE fans, being a part of the action is what they long for. Bethany Uremovic showed up dressed as "The Fiend," a personality of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

“Putting the outfit on, not too long," admitted Uremovic, "Makeup about two hours.”

WWE will be back in Indy again in late November. Until then, fans can catch Smackdown on FOX59 Friday nights.