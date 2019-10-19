× 1 dead in Beech Grove traffic accident

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A motorist was killed early Saturday attempting to merge into traffic on S. Emerson Ave. in Beech Grove.

The accident happened near the intersection of S. Emerson and Elenor St., where the victim’s red Cadillac was straddling the center median. Investigators say as the driver attempted to merge into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane, the Cadillac was struck by a Chevy Trailblazer. The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene. The other motorist suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the cause of the accident, police said.