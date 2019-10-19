× 7-year-old girl hit by bullet fired into home in Marion

MARION, Ind. — A 7-year-old girl has been shot in the leg after a gun was fired into a home in Marion.

According to the Marion Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 17th Street. Upon arrival to the scene, family members notified police that a 7-year-old girl had been inside the home and had been struck by a bullet.

Police say the girl was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne in stable condition. Police added the injury is not life threatening.

The investigation is still in the early stages, according to police, with detectives actively working to develop a suspect and a motive.