7-year-old girl hit by bullet fired into Marion home

MARION, Ind. — UPDATE: Marion police have a man in custody after a child was shot inside her home.

The Marion Police Department said they arrested 25-year-old Tony Cotton Friday. He faces preliminary charges including attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a firearm and battery committed with a deadly weapon.

PREVIOUS: A 7-year-old girl has been shot in the leg after a gun was fired into a home in Marion.

According to the Marion Police Department, the shooting occurred on October 19 at approximately 6:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 17th Street. Upon arrival to the scene, family members notified police that a 7-year-old girl had been inside the home and had been struck by a bullet.

Police say the girl was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne in stable condition. Police added the injury is not life-threatening.

The investigation is still in the early stages, according to police, with detectives actively working to develop a suspect and a motive.