Indianapolis Public Library Center celebrates Black Literature’s 2nd Anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Individuals of all ages are invited to celebrate the second anniversary of The Indianapolis Public Library’s Center for Black Literature & Culture (CBLC) at Central Library and explore its many resources that highlight the heritage of those with African roots on Saturday, October 19.

“The Center provides a unique learning experience to benefit all in Indianapolis,” said Nichelle M. Hayes, Special Collections Librarian who manages the Center. “We’ve seen how it has inspired both young people and adults to learn how black icons, especially those with Indiana roots, have influenced not only American but world culture.”