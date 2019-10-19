Must have Halloween treats are perfect for parties and trick-or-treating

Posted 1:56 PM, October 19, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- With Halloween just mere days away, looking for the perfect Halloween treat is unlimited and as Jeanine Bobenmoyer, Lifestyle Expert tells the Fox 59 Morning Weekend crew, this is one time where being creative will score big points with your Trick-or-Treaters

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.