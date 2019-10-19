× 1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person has been killed and two others injured in a triple shooting on Indy’s near east side on Saturday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street, located a few blocks away from Mass Ave and N. Rural Street.

Police say officers arrived on scene and located three separate individuals who were all suffering from gunshot wounds. Indianapolis EMS pronounced one individual deceased at the scene.

The two other individuals were transported to an area hospital in critical and stable conditions, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information is released.