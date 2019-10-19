One of Indy’s best Halloween spots continues its tradition of frightening Hoosiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Braving Indy Scream Park has become a tradition for many Hoosiers at Halloween. The park features five different haunted attractions, occupying 120 acres of land in central Indiana.

It’s the only haunted park in the state with two fully interactive attractions – those who opt-in may be grabbed, held back, sent into hidden rooms or removed from their group.

It's also the only haunted park in our state with a "Monster Midway," providing a large space to enjoy food, drinks, games, beer, wine, a gift shop, fire pits, roaming monsters and much more.

Each year, the Indy Scream Park staff creates a brand new haunted house with a new theme and characters. This year’s new attraction is “Nightmare Factory Blackout," - a completely lights-off experience where you can't see who or what is coming next!

Jodi Morgan, Indy Scream Park Makeup artist and Jon Pianki, spokesperson for Indy Scream Park, stopped by the Fox 59 Weekend Morning News Show Saturday to show off some of the new features for this years event.