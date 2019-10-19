Remaining mild through the weekend; spotty showers possible tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is another quiet morning across central Indiana with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are not as cold as Friday morning’s lows, but it’s still a cool start to the day with lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Mainly dry weather is expected today, but there could be a couple spotty showers tonight as a weakening system moves toward the state. More clouds will fill into the area this afternoon as highs reach to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs today are going to be more than five degrees above average.

A couple showers are possible tonight, along with mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Because of the additional cloud cover, temperatures will not drop as much as this morning. Forecast lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A stray shower could linger early Sunday morning, but the rain chances are going to diminish quickly. The weather looks great for those heading to the Colts game against the Texans tomorrow! Skies will turn partly sunny as temperatures rebound near 70° in downtown Indianapolis.

There will be big changes in the forecast as we kick off the work week. A strong cold front is going to travel over the area on Monday. The boundary will produce rain, a few thunderstorms and windy conditions Monday afternoon and evening. A gusty strong thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will also rapidly drop behind the potent storm system.

Nestor will travel over Florida’s panhandle through the weekend. Tropical Storm Warning has been issued along the Florida’s NW Gulf Coast and at times tornado watches inland. The storm will bring strong winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain in its path. On Saturday morning, Nestor was traveling northeast at 17 MPH and producing sustained winds at 50 MPH.