Thousand flood downtown for Making Strides Breast Cancer walk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Thousands of people took part in the American Cancer Society’s 22nd Annual “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” Saturday.
This is the largest walk by the American Cancer Society specifically focused on Breast Cancer.
Last year, the event helped raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society. The money raised goes toward breast cancer research, awareness, programs, and services.
"It’s not just a fundraiser it’s an awareness activity. We celebrate survivorship, we talk about all of the games that we have made. It’s a way to bring people together in the community. But we also need to make sure we’re raising those dollars to keep this fight going and continue to save lives," said American Cancer Society, Executive Director, Brad Burk.