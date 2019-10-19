Thousand flood downtown for Making Strides Breast Cancer walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Thousands of people took part in the American Cancer Society’s 22nd Annual “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” Saturday.

This is the largest walk by the American Cancer Society specifically focused on Breast Cancer.

Last year, the event helped raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society. The money raised goes toward breast cancer research, awareness, programs, and services.

"It’s not just a fundraiser it’s an awareness activity. We celebrate survivorship, we talk about all of the games that we have made. It’s a way to bring people together in the community. But we also need to make sure we’re raising those dollars to keep this fight going and continue to save lives," said American Cancer Society, Executive Director, Brad Burk.

This year the event was moved from Victory Field to Celebration Plaza at White River State Park.

So far more than 200 teams raised more than nearly 50,000 dollars.

‘We’ve made so much progress in the fight against breast cancer. There’s a 40 percent decline in breast cancer mortality since 1989. There are 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in America. So we’re really celebrating that, that's amazing progress," said Burk.

FOX 59 is a proud sponsor. Our Beairshelle Edme served as the emcee. She was up bright and early trying to warm up everyone for the walk.