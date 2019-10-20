Former Colts player looking for man who proposed wearing his jersey

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A former Indianapolis Colts player is looking for a happy couple that got engaged during Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Matt Overton tweeted a photo of the happy couple during the proposal. In the picture, you see the man mid-proposal wearing Overton’s #45 jersey.

Overton called the jersey a nice touch and asked if anyone knows who they are so he can properly congratulate them.

