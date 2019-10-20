IN Focus: One-on-one with Mayor Joe Hogsett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Mayor Joe Hogsett (D-Indianapolis) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss several key issues ahead of next month's mayoral election, including violent crime in the city and his Republican opponent's plan to name a Democrat as police chief if elected.

"That's up to my opponent," said Hogsett. "I've never heard someone making an announcement of that nature before an actual election is conducted."

Mayor Hogsett also defended the work of his police chief Bryan Roach, citing crime numbers that are down from last year, despite several recent high-profile incidents involving crime in downtown Indianapolis.

"We have begun a process of at least reducing the amount of violent crime that the city experiences," said Hogsett.

Hogsett faces Republican Jim Merritt and Libertarian Doug McNaughton in November's election, and he'll meet his opponents on the debate stage next week on FOX59.

"Over the next two weeks, I'll be all over the community trying to talk to as many people and reach out to as many people as I can," said Hogsett.

In the video above, we also ask Hogsett about the recent election of prosecutor Ryan Mears and whether it should be considered a political defeat for Hogsett, who had backed another candidate.

FOX59 will sit down with Hogsett's opponents on next week's edition of IN Focus.