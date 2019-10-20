One dead after boating accident in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – One person is dead after an accident on the Prairie Creek Reservoir.

The accident happened Sunday morning at the reservoir located just southeast of Muncie.

The Star Press reports that initial reports indicate a man was thrown into the lake after a crash between two boats. We are working to confirm this information.

Police say the Indiana Department of Natural Resources were making their way to the scene to investigate. The exact cause of death is unknown as of the time of this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details become available.

