× Pacers Bikeshare hosting community bike rides using bikeshare program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — No bicicle, no problem.

The Pacers Bikeshare program is inviting fellow cycling enthusiasts to join them on a series of rides around the community.

Program representatives say they are hosting a series of free community bike rides through the Cultural Trail’s Everybody Rides program.

The ride series will take participants through several trails across the area. Monday’s ride will take participants on a trail at Riverside Park, leaving from the Burdsal and Riverside Drive station around 5:30 p.m.

People arriving for the ride will get a bike share bike along with a short overview of the program and their new expansion. For more information, visit the Pacers Bikeshare website.