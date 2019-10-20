× Two people found dead in house fire on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Firefighters are currently investigating an early morning house fire on the city’s west side in the 600 block of Leclede Street, just north of Washington Street.

The Sunday morning incident was reported just about 6: 00 a.m., and was first called out as a fire at a vacant home.

Upon arrival and extinguishing the fire, officials discovered two people deceased inside the home.

This is an ongoing story which will be updated as information becomes available.