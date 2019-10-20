× Unseasonably warm Sunday; tracking storms, drop in temperatures this week

The stretch of dry and warm weather has been ideal for weekend activities, but central Indiana really needs the rainfall! There are abnormally dry conditions near Indianapolis with moderate drought over southeastern Indiana. Indy has only had 0.61” of rain since October 1 with the monthly deficit at 1.34” to-date. Just over one inch of rain has been measured in the city since September 1, meaning Indianapolis is nearly four inches (-3.99”) below average for the season! We will finish the weekend dry, but a strong cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms to the area on Monday.

Skies will stay partly sunny today and you will notice more cloud cover over the area today versus Saturday. Highs this afternoon will rebound near 70 degrees with southerly winds between five and 10 MPH. Dry conditions will persist overnight, but additional cloud cover will move into the state ahead of an approaching system. The clouds will form a “blanket” over Indianapolis tonight and keep temperatures mild with lows in the mid-50s.

Showers will begin to move into central Indiana early Monday morning with the coverage increasing by midday. Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds will develop ahead of the passing cold front. An isolated strong thunderstorm could fire up over southern Indiana tomorrow. Primary threats include gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. Highs should peak in the lower 70s before sharply dropping Monday evening.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be nearly 15 degrees cooler with highs in the mid-50s. Skies will turn mostly cloudy with a strong breeze out of the northwest. Another system moves in late in the day Thursday and bring a more unsettle weather pattern towards the end of the work week.