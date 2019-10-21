× 1 person killed in high-speed crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person is dead after a high-speed crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

A spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tells us an East District officer was sitting in a parking lot when the officer saw a vehicle traveling southbound on North Arlington Avenue at high speeds.

As the officer started to drive toward the vehicle, he saw it crash into another vehicle traveling east on East 10th Street.

Emergency crews responded to the crash, and the driver of the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The area will be blocked off for several hours while police investigate the crash.