Columbus police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist

Posted 11:03 AM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, October 21, 2019

File image

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

CPD said around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night, officers were sent to the area of 11th Street and Chestnut Street after multiple 911 calls reporting a crash.

According to police, a bicyclist found and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a heavily damaged GMC Jimmy abandoned about a block away in the middle of the 1200 block of Union Street.

Authorities reported that 11th Street between Chestnut Street and California Street was shut down for about 3 and a half hours.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office identified the bicyclist as Kyla Merri Ortlieb, 21, of Columbus.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact CPD at 812-376-2600.

Tips and information can be provided anonymously.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.