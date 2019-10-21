× Columbus police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

CPD said around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night, officers were sent to the area of 11th Street and Chestnut Street after multiple 911 calls reporting a crash.

According to police, a bicyclist found and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a heavily damaged GMC Jimmy abandoned about a block away in the middle of the 1200 block of Union Street.

Authorities reported that 11th Street between Chestnut Street and California Street was shut down for about 3 and a half hours.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office identified the bicyclist as Kyla Merri Ortlieb, 21, of Columbus.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact CPD at 812-376-2600.

Tips and information can be provided anonymously.