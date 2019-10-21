Concerns in Carmel about 5G technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. -- Some in Carmel are concerned about 5G technology in their city, and now city councilors are asking lawmakers to suspend it.

On Monday night, the city council will vote on a resolution proposed by members Ron Carter and Tony Green. It requests the state legislature to take necessary steps to thoroughly study the effects of 5G technology on people and requests Congress and/or the Federal Communications Commission to limit the deployment and use of this technology in Indiana until scientific evidence conclusively establishes that is poses no harm to people.

Carter said Green was concerned about cell towers going up in his district.

"If it is a threat, we need to make sure that there are ways to ameliorate the problems," said Carter. "It is appropriate for them to pause and study this and make sure we know both sides of the issue well."

Carter said they wrote the resolution after the city's Cable and Telecommunications Commission also expressed concerns about the technology.

At a council meeting a few weeks ago, a couple residents also shared why they think more research needs to be done.

"I have noticed them literally in front of other houses, and that is when my heart starts racing," said Gail Thomas.

Thomas, a mother of two, spoke at that meeting. She said she has noticed more cell phone towers popping up in Carmel, and what she read about them online had her asking the city to slow down and do some research.

"I noticed there was a variety of articles on health and safety concerns, and that was very new to me," she said.

Thomas wants to know if the new towers for 5G technology will impact her family's health. She was thrilled to hear about the council's proposed resolution.