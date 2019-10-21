× Indy Justice Season 1 Wrap-Up

Thanks for listening to Season 1 of the Indy Justice podcast from FOX59. In our first season, we explored the murder of Angie Barlow and the deaths of several other young women who have connections to her.

In this bonus episode, Russ McQuaid answers a few questions and gives a preview of what to expect for Season 2. Indy Justice will return before the year is over.

