× Largest single-day rain in over eight weeks; Windy and colder night ahead

RAINY MONDAY

Finally a area-wide soaking rainfall and we could use more. Fall 2019 is among the driest on record and entering the day a whopping 4″ below normal. The rain that fell is the most in a single day in over eight weeks (August 26th) at nearly two-thirds of an inch late day. Many areas south and southeast welcomed the rain as well. In Bartholomew county over 1″ totals were noted at Columbus and Edinburgh.

COLD FRONT COMING

A few more scattered showers/ downpours are still possible thought 10/11 pm ahead of a cold front that will sweep across the state. The clearing associated with a ‘dry slot’ of air will enter western Indiana before sunset. The clearing overhead or wedge of dry air is in response to a powerful jet stream roaring overhead. Gusty winds of up to 40 mph are still possible as the air is mixed down to the surface and a colder air races in. By sunrise Tuesday, temperature will lower into the middle/upper 40s.