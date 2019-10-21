× Much needed rain on the way…windy too!

Areas of rain on the way with some gusty storms around too! Storm chances remain very low but winds will be increasing through the afternoon. Rainfall should arrive by mid-morning (between 9 and 10am for downtown). Scattered showers will be with us off and on through day, as a cold front approaches from the west.

Rain will be ending by mid-evening, as cooler, drier air works in for the overnight. Skies will clear and temperatures will be quite chilly by Tuesday morning.

Dry weather returns for most of the rest of the workweek with our next “round” expected on Friday! Could use more rainfall considering the drought that continues across the state.