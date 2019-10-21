INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 19: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates against the Utah Jazz at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 19, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Pacers, Domantas Sabonis agree to 4-year contract extension
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Pacers and forward Domantas Sabonis have agreed to a four-year contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Per Woj, the extension is worth $77 million, and Sabonis has a chance to make up to $85 million through bonuses.
Sabonis is about to enter his fourth season in the NBA and his third with the Indiana Pacers. The 23-year-old Gonzaga product set career-highs last season by averaging over 14 points and 9 rebounds per game.