Purdue student arrested on preliminary rape charge; fraternity suspended pending investigation
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Purdue University student has been arrested and preliminarily charged with rape after the alleged sexual assault of another Purdue student at an off-campus event, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, the St. Elizabeth Hospital Emergency Room contacted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in regards to a patient who had been sexually assaulted while attending an event on County Road 0 N/S, in Clinton County, authorities say. Deputies responded to the hospital, as well as the location where the female victim was allegedly sexually assaulted.
Once deputies had gathered information, they found the suspect at his home in West Lafayette. The suspect, Richard Chan, cooperated with authorities and was arrested following an interview with a detective.
Chan faces a preliminary charge of rape, a level 3 felony. Official charges are pending from the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Purdue University released the following statement regarding the matter:
The university is aware of a reported rape that took place in Clinton County on Saturday night. The student victim is receiving support and care, the accused student is currently in custody in Clinton County. He has been suspended from the university pending law enforcement and university investigations. The Interfraternity Council has also suspended Sigma Tau Gamma, the sponsor of the Saturday night event, pending further investigation. Further questions on the investigation should be directed to the Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office.