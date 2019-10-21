Sheridan student center helping kids in need of a helping hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERIDAN, Ind. — It may look like just another storefront on Main Street in Sheridan, but step inside the Crossroads Student Center and chances are you’ll find at least a dozen kids and Pastor Chris Brooks.

“We parked the car, and we watched people walk around, and we realized it really is a problem.”

Brooks says he used to see kids out on the streets in this neighborhood with little to no supervision.

That’s why two years ago, he opened the center to give kids a safe place to learn and grow.

“You learn about God here, but it’s not uncomfortable. You don’t have to dress super fancy and it's comfortable,” said Olivia Strandberg, a freshman at Sheridan High School.

The center is free and open to any child, but Brooks says without donations or funding, he’s not sure how much longer the center can remain open.

Each month, his family pays about $1,000 out of their own pocket to keep the lights on.

“It’s scary because if my wife were to lost her job, we’d have to lock the doors and walk away.”

That’s why Brooks says he's praying for a miracle and doing all he can to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“It’s a struggle. But I know I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing. No matter how hard it gets on me.”

Brooks hopes he can make it through the winter months until the weather warms up. Then, he and the children can meet at a nearby park.

