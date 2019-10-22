× Back to seasonal levels, as rain chances end for now!

Much needed rain from Monday (1.01″ officially at the airport) has ended and cooler, drier air is now rushing in behind the cold front. A chillier, damp start out-the-door is expected, so a light jacket may be needed. Expect a bright sunrise at 8:02am to begin the day. But as the air slowly heats up through the early afternoon, cumulus clouds will begin to develop, so skies become a touch overcast, especially north of downtown. Breezy, southwest winds are expected through the day, keeping a slight chill in the air!

Skies clear tonight and more stable air will build in for your Wednesday! More sunshine and less wind should make tomorrow the best of the week, with more seasonal temperatures.

Some spotty showers could return on LATE Thursday and into Friday morning but rainfall projections are indicating only trace amounts at this time.

A much larger storm system is possible on Sunday! For now, our weather models are in disagreement but the one I have the most trust in shows a decent shot of rain, storms and wind. Look for more updates, as things will become more in line within the next 24-36 hours!