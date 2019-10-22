Chilly night ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOVEMBER-LIKE CHILL

A brisk breeze, clouds and a powerful low pressure in the upper Midwest combined to produce the third November-like day in the past week. Afternoon temperatures only reached the mid to upper 50s, more typical of early November.

Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be falling back into the upper 30s by sunrise Wednesday. The brisk winds will continue through sunrise so have the heavier jacket or coat on out the door tomorrow morning. Wind-chill temperatures will lower to near 30-degrees early Wednesday.