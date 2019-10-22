× Columbus police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Sunday.

On Monday, officers with the Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested Eric Michael Winship, 27, of Columbus after he was found at a residence in northern Bartholomew County.

Police said Winship is suspected of being the driver of an SUV that struck and killed bicyclist Kyla Ortlieb at 11th Street and Chestnut Street on Sunday night.

Winship was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and is being held on preliminary charges including possession of a drug injection device and failure to stop after an accident resulting in death.

CPD thanked the public for the large number of calls, tips, and information they received while investigating the case.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.