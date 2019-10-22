× Conquering fear of recurrence among cancer patients

INDIANAPOLIS — You may think once someone beats cancer that the stress and anxiety go away.

But many develop a new kind of fear — the fear of their cancer recurring. It is something that is especially common among breast cancer survivors.

Shelley Johns from Regenstrief Institute and cancer survivor Kristen Lyons stopped by Fox59 to discuss this important issue.

Up to 70 percent of breast cancer survivors say fear of being diagnosed again affects their daily life.

Johns teaches a course in acceptance and commitment therapy. It’s a coping tool cancer survivors can use to stop focusing on the negative and moving forward and focus on being cancer-free.

if you are interested in information about the therapy, you can email Johns at sheljohn@iu.edu.